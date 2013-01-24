Looking for peace of mind in your MR operations

BlueSeal offers the reliable way forward



MRI provides exceptional clinical capabilities, but the helium design of classic MRI scanners can place large financial and operational demands on your facility. Philips has developed the BlueSeal sealed magnet to transition your department to more productive, helium-free MR operations.1 This revolutionary fully sealed magnet contains less than 0.5% of helium, compared to conventional MR magnets. That allows you to simplify installation and siting, count on reliable performance and free up your mind from potential helium complications.