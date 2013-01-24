The Lung Cancer Screening Manager of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps simplify and automate the details of managing your lung cancer screening program, while helping you manage the big picture process. It uses a defined set of steps to ensure you complete proper follow-up of screening examinations and diagnostic testing on time.

Then you can communicate results to the participant and their primary care physician – as well as document results with the Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and the Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR) of the American College of Radiology (ACR). Integrating these compliance and documentation steps helps reduce administrative tasks, allowing you more time for patient care.