Diagnostic Informatics
Meaningful technologies to help teams at healthcare’s defining moments. We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
Ultrasound General imaging
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. Its goal is to assist physicians to make accurate ultrasound imaging diagnosis: the first time, in less time.
