    Welcome to Philips Live! at ECR 2020

    Ready to explore the latest innovations in radiology?
    Start your virtual journey with us.

    Philips Live!

    Thank you for joining us for this unique virtual experience. We brought an amazing program of demos, webinars, symposia and keynotes directly to you, and you can still access them on-demand now.

    Take a peek at some of our favorite moments of Philips Live! at ECR 2020.

    Virtual ECR Radiology
    It’s great to find new ways to showcase our latest innovations, give demos, and talk to you about how Philips can help you meet your radiology needs. Take a look at this amazing virtual experience!

    How to take part in Philips Live! at ECR

    1. Watch short demos

    Take one of our 6 virtual stand tours to watch short demos of our latest solutions, or explore our virtual stand yourself.
    2. Attend sessions

    Explore our rich schedule of 30+ live and on-demand sessions and register to attend the ones that are most relevant to you.
    3. Connect with us

    Want expert guidance or an in-depth solution demo? Then request a meeting!
    Watch 30+ live and on-demand sessions

    Keynote

    In collaboration with ESR
    with Jan Kimpen, Philips Chief Medical Officer
     

    The age of opportunity. Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare.
    Keynote

    with Kees Wesdorp,  Philips Chief Business Leader
    Precision Diagnosis
           

    COVID-19 pandemic – accelerating the role of Precision Diagnosis
     
    Keynote

    with Randee Stapleton,
    Philips General Manager Enterprise Operational Informatics
       

    Supporting business continuity amid the shift to a remote diagnostic workforce.
    MR symposium

    MR symposium

    Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience at Poole Hospital with Philips Ingenia Ambition.
    CT symposium

    CT symposium

    The confidence the patient wants and the diagnostic certainty you need with detection-based spectral CT.
    US symposium

    US symposium

    Transforming vascular ultrasonography - "Imaging without the risk".
    Take one of the three virtual tours

    Virtual ECR Radiology

    Radiology tour

    Virtual ECR Oncology

    Oncology tour

    Virtual ECR Diagnostic Informatics

    Diagnostic informatics tour

    Watch educational webinars and product demonstrations​

    Webinars

    Browse our library of on-demand educational sessions, case studies and thought leadership talks.
    Short demos​

    Watch 2-minute demonstration videos explaining the key benefits of our solutions.​
    Full demos

    Join our experts for in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.​
    Watch 20+ short solution demos

    Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis

    Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis


    The COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for us to reimagine healthcare in the way it should be. Learn why our vision for the future pivots on a commitment to precision diagnosis.
    Product highlights

    Learn
    Share
    Connect
    Philips Live! events are immersive experiences to learn about innovations and trends, share insights with peers and colleagues, and connect with leaders in professional and personal health. 
    • Seven ways COVID-19 is accelerating digital transformation in healthcare

      June 8, 2020

      Seven ways COVID-19 is accelerating digital transformation in healthcare

    • Lumify handheld ultrasound recognized for benefit to humankind by IEEE Spectrum

      Lumify handheld ultrasound recognized for benefit to humankind by IEEE Spectrum

