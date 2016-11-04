EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum.

Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.