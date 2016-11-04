Search terms

EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

11-13 December, 2024,
Berlin-Messe Hub 27

Join us at EuroEcho where we unite to protect the heart. Explore our extraordinary solutions including our new AI-enabled Transcend release in Echocardiography and our Informatics solutions including the improved Ultrasound Workspace, powered by AI.

Satellite symposium

State-of-the-Art AI Echo Toolbox for Valvular Heart Disease


Key opinion leaders will explore the impact of applying the newest AI tools to echo in TV interventions, best practice 3D ICE &TEE imaging as well as the current state-of-affairs of AI in VHD.

Speakers:

Prof. Rebecca T. Hahn

Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD

Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy

Presenters:

Dr. Julien Dreyfus

Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North,  Paris Saint-Denis


Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions:  myth or reality?

Dr. Ludwig Weckbach

Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD

Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital  Munich

Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging:  partners or enemies?

Prof. Harald Kuehl

Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD

Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching

Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak

Thursday, 12 December 2024

15:30-16:15

Room Brahms

Ultrasound Practical Tutorials 

Valvular Heart Disease through a woman’s clinical lens:  Innovations in echo


Women clinicians in cardiology play a vital role in enhancing the field through diversity, advocacy, research, and mentorship:  leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes for all.  Join our practical tutorials with these outstanding women leaders and take part in the ongoing evolution and advancement of cardiovascular medicine.

All sessions will start with a Tips & Tricks live scanning acquisition and quantification on the ultrasound platform related to the specific tutorial topic*.

Presenters:

Dr. Laura Anna Leo

Dr. Laura Anna Leo, MD
Head of Cardiac Imaging
Institute Cardiac Center Ticino, Switzerland

Prof. Denisa Muraru

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy

Prof. Karima Addetia

Prof. Karima Addetia, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
University of Chicago

Dr. Madalina Garbi

Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD

Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Royal Papworth Hospital, UK

Dr. Soha Hekal

Dr. Soha Hekal, MD

Consulting Cardiologist
Mahalla Cardiac Center Aswan Heart Center Aswan, Egypt

Dr. Bushra Rana

Dr. Bushra Rana, MD

Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Cleveland Clinic London

Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer

Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD

Cardiologist
Heart Center in the Park – Hirslanden group, Zurich

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD

Consultant Cardiologist,  Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Aswan Heart Center, Magdi Yacoub Foundation

Dr. Francesco F. Faletra

Dr. Francesco F. Faletra

Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
IRCCS-ISMETT UPMC Palermo and Cardiac Center Ticino

Ultrasound Practical Tutorial Sessions

Wet-Lab Sessions

We’re pleased to bring you clinically-relevant, disease-specific, and educationally-meaningful AI-driven hands-on sessions led by recognized experts. Topics include: AVSD repair, Right Heart Academy, Left Heart Academy, Functional Single Ventricles and more! 

Space is limited – arrive early to Practical Tutorial room 1 to get a spot. See the complete list of sessions below and add them to your calendar. 

Featured products at EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

    X11-4t Transducer

    X11-4t Transducer  

    Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

    EPIQ CVx

    EPIQ CVx

    The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, and new robust & reproducible AIUS quantification.

    EPIQ CVxi

    EPIQ CVxi

    EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the visualization and the control of the new EchoNavigator R3, directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.

    Affiniti CVx

    Affiniti CVx

    The Philips Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is a dedicated cardiovascular solution designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients.

Advancing cardiology clinical decisions

Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum.

 

Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.

    epiq trueview

    Join our Satellite Symposium
    Innovative echo toolbox for heart failure – exploring underlying pathomechanisms.   Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:45–13:45, Room Haydn

     

    Moderators:

    Mark Monaghan (London, UK),

    Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, Germany)

     

    Panelists who will discuss the clinical cases listed below:

    Theresa Lopez (Madrid, Spain)

    Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy)

    Akhil Narang (Chicago, USA)

     

    Left sided heart failure – going beyond  ejection fraction

     

    Right sided heart failure – going beyond TAPSE 

     

    Heart failure originating from valvular heart disease – what remains to be solved? 

     

    Seats are limited. To secure your place, please ensure you arrive at on time

    Click to add Symposium to calendar

    Join our Practical Tutorials and experience how our latest echocardiovascular innovations together with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular software help you enhance diagnosis and workflow efficiency.  

    Practical Tutorials

    Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019

    Topic

    Date

    Time

    Speaker

    Right ventricle – the forgotten heart chamber? When and how should we analyze it

    Wednesday 

    Thursday

    Thursday

    Friday

    Friday

    9:00–10:00 

    13:30–14:30

    16:30–17:30

    10:00–11:00

    13:30–14:30

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau

    Revealing new insights of LAA.

    Wednesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    10:25–11:25 

    15:05–16:05 

    10:00–11:00 

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    How to optimize the performance of structural heart interventions.

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    11:50-1250

    15:00–16:00 

    Dr. Martin Swaans

    Dr. Martin Swaans

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Mitral Valve).

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Tricuspid Valve).

    Wednesday

     

    Friday

    13:40-14:40

     

    16:30–17:30 

    Dr. Astrid Quessard

     

    Dr. Astrid Quessard

    How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle.

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

    16:30-17:30

    11:30-12:30

    11:30-12:30

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Cardiotoxic eff ects of cancer therapy - the role of echo.

    Thursday

    Friday

    Friday

    8:30-9:30

    8:30-9:30

    15:00-16:00

    Dr. Teresa López

    Dr. Teresa López

    Dr. Teresa López

    Seats are limited. To secure your place, please register upfront at the registration deck at the Practical Tutorials.

    Meet the Expert Sessions

    Renowned cardiologists will present clinical cases, live at the booth. Each session lasts 20 min. 

     

    Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019

    Topic

    Date & time

    Speaker

    Right ventricle - the forgotten heart chamber? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool plus a dedicated RV deformation tool

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 13:30

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Overview of the latest clinical tools for your cardiac routine echo exam, from classic imaging to full quantification. Live demonstration!

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 12:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 10:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30

    Dr. Danay Valenzuela Rodriguez

    How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricule? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool combined with deformation information

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40

    Thursday, Dec 5 -10:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 12:30

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    The value of a LA chamber dedicated software, for deformation assessmet & evaluation.

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 13:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:00; 13:00

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease. Clinical cases where transillumination has changed our clinical perspective

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 15:00

    Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Discover the true value of advanced echo in cardio oncology at ESC Councils webinar

    Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar.

    Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs 

    See full agenda and register

    See our latest innovations live at EuroEcho Imaging


    EPIQ CVx Release 5.0

    Introducing the latest release of Philips EPIQ CVx that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC, plus the latest news on IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution.

    Philips AutoStrain

    AutoStrain LV, LA and RV


    The TOMTEC AutoStrain delivers dedicated one-button-push LV, RV and LA global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurements. Advanced automation technology such as Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement brings reproducibility and speed, helping you incorporate GLS in everyday practice.
    3Dstrain

    3D Auto RV*


    3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency.

     

    *Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


    Multi-modality image and information management solution designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

