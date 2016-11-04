EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

Berlin-Messe Hub 27
Satellite symposium
Key opinion leaders will explore the impact of applying the newest AI tools to echo in TV interventions, best practice 3D ICE &TEE imaging as well as the current state-of-affairs of AI in VHD.
Speakers:
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD
Leiden University Medical Center,
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North, Paris Saint-Denis
Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions: myth or reality?
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital Munich
Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging: partners or enemies?
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD
Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching
Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD
Chief of Cardiology
Ultrasound Practical Tutorials
Women clinicians in cardiology play a vital role in enhancing the field through diversity, advocacy, research, and mentorship: leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes for all. Join our practical tutorials with these outstanding women leaders and take part in the ongoing evolution and advancement of cardiovascular medicine.
All sessions will start with a Tips & Tricks live scanning acquisition and quantification on the ultrasound platform related to the specific tutorial topic*.
Dr. Laura Anna Leo, MD
Head of Cardiac Imaging
Institute Cardiac Center Ticino, Switzerland
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
University of Chicago
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD
Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Royal Papworth Hospital, UK
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD Consulting Cardiologist
Mahalla Cardiac Center Aswan Heart Center Aswan, Egypt
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD
Consulting Cardiologist
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Cleveland Clinic London
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD
Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD Cardiologist
Heart Center in the Park – Hirslanden group, Zurich
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD
Cardiologist
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Aswan Heart Center, Magdi Yacoub Foundation
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
IRCCS-ISMETT UPMC Palermo and Cardiac Center Ticino
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra
Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
We’re pleased to bring you clinically-relevant, disease-specific, and educationally-meaningful AI-driven hands-on sessions led by recognized experts. Topics include: AVSD repair, Right Heart Academy, Left Heart Academy, Functional Single Ventricles and more!
Space is limited – arrive early to Practical Tutorial room 1 to get a spot. See the complete list of sessions below and add them to your calendar.
Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.
The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, and new robust & reproducible AIUS quantification.
EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the visualization and the control of the new EchoNavigator R3, directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.
The Philips Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is a dedicated cardiovascular solution designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients.
Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum. Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.
Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.
Moderators:
Mark Monaghan (London, UK),
Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, Germany)
Panelists who will discuss the clinical cases listed below:
Theresa Lopez (Madrid, Spain)
Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy)
Akhil Narang (Chicago, USA)
Left sided heart failure – going beyond ejection fraction
Right sided heart failure – going beyond TAPSE
Heart failure originating from valvular heart disease – what remains to be solved?
Seats are limited. To secure your place, please ensure you arrive at on time
Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019
|
Topic
|
Date
|
Time
|
Speaker
|
Right ventricle – the forgotten heart chamber? When and how should we analyze it
|
Wednesday
Thursday
Thursday
Friday
Friday
|
9:00–10:00
13:30–14:30
16:30–17:30
10:00–11:00
13:30–14:30
|
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau
|
Revealing new insights of LAA.
|
Wednesday
Wednesday
Thursday
|
10:25–11:25
15:05–16:05
10:00–11:00
|
Dr. Xavier Iriart
Dr. Xavier Iriart
Dr. Xavier Iriart
|
How to optimize the performance of structural heart interventions.
|
Wednesday
Thursday
|
11:50-1250
15:00–16:00
|
Dr. Martin Swaans
Dr. Martin Swaans
|
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Mitral Valve).
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Tricuspid Valve).
|
Wednesday
Friday
Friday
|
13:40-14:40
16:30–17:30
16:30–17:30
|
Dr. Astrid Quessard
Dr. Astrid Quessard
Dr. Astrid Quessard
|
How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle.
|
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
|
16:30-17:30
11:30-12:30
11:30-12:30
|
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
|
Cardiotoxic eff ects of cancer therapy - the role of echo.
|
Thursday
Friday
Friday
|
8:30-9:30
8:30-9:30
15:00-16:00
|
Dr. Teresa López
Dr. Teresa López
Dr. Teresa López
Seats are limited. To secure your place, please register upfront at the registration deck at the Practical Tutorials.
Renowned cardiologists will present clinical cases, live at the booth. Each session lasts 20 min.
Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019
|
Topic
|
Date & time
|
Speaker
|
Right ventricle - the forgotten heart chamber? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool plus a dedicated RV deformation tool
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 13:30
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
|
Overview of the latest clinical tools for your cardiac routine echo exam, from classic imaging to full quantification. Live demonstration!
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 12:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 10:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30
|
Dr. Danay Valenzuela Rodriguez
|
How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricule? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool combined with deformation information
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40
Thursday, Dec 5 -10:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 12:30
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
|
The value of a LA chamber dedicated software, for deformation assessmet & evaluation.
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 13:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:00; 13:00
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
|
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease. Clinical cases where transillumination has changed our clinical perspective
|
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 15:00
|
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar.
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs
Introducing the latest release of Philips EPIQ CVx that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC, plus the latest news on IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution.
EPIQ CVx Release 5.0
AutoStrain LV, LA and RV
The TOMTEC AutoStrain delivers dedicated one-button-push LV, RV and LA global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurements. Advanced automation technology such as Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement brings reproducibility and speed, helping you incorporate GLS in everyday practice.
3D Auto RV*
3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency. *Not available for sale in the U.S.A.
3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency.
*Not available for sale in the U.S.A.
