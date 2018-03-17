Philips Avent Scientific Symposium

For over 30 years, Philips Avent has been working with a global network of trusted partners including scientific experts, research institutes, healthcare professionals and parents. We are committed to bringing the latest research in the fields of breastfeeding, infant feeding and infant development and translating new concepts into innovatively designed products and services.

This year, the Symposium took place in Berlin (Germany), where we explored the latest scientific insights regarding ‘Proven and practical approaches to breastfeeding; from hospital to home’.It was a unique program addressing some of the key topics that impact breastfeeding, such as ‘Birth practices and care delivery’,‘Optimal care for the most vulnerable babies’ ,and ‘The transition of care from hospital to home’. All with the aim to foster dialogue while providing new perspectives and strategies in supporting mothers to establish and maintain breastfeeding for longer.