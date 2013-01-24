Home
UKIO 2021
Philips at UKIO 2021

7 - 25 June

In every defining moment, we aim to help you deliver precision diagnosis and interventions, and guide patients into clear care pathways with predictable outcomes. Join us on our UKIO 2021 journey, as we explore the future of diagnostic imaging across three critical areas – AI, community diagnostic hubs and, of course, sustainability.
    Join us at the largest multidisciplinary imaging and oncology conference in the UK.

    Book your place at UKIO 2021 now and gain access to all sessions as live broadcasts and available to watch at your own convenience in the on-demand library.
    Customer Diagnostic Hubs
    Partnering to grow Community Diagnostic Hubs
    Take a look at our 360° animation video and visualise how your healthcare organisation realise CDH.
    AI Workflow Suite
    Empower your Radiology Department with Artificial Intelligence.
    Sustainability
    As a purpose-driven company, we take a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably.
    Explore our webinars and demos for Philips Radiology and Oncology solutions

    Operational excellence
    Operational excellence requires an operating model that combines people, technology and processes.
    Remote services
    Philips Remote Services provide you with the remote technical, clinical and educational services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment.
    Jump into our virtual space and take a tour

    Explore latest innovations in radiology and discover a new approach to imaging.
    Partnering to grow Community Diagnostic Hubs

    Community Diagnostic Hubs 360 tour
    Philips partner with primary, acute and independent care providers to accelerate growth of community diagnostic hubs through providing infrastructure, state-of-the-art technologies, integrated information systems and enabling solutions, aimed at improving clinical, experiential, operational and financial outcomes. 

    Take a look at our 360° interactive walkthrough and visualise how your healthcare organisation could partner with Philips to realise CDH.
    Streamlining the Patient Journey - A Community Diagnostic Centre Experience

    Smart Workflows: Improving imaging productivity and clinical confidence with AI
    We know AI can aid radiologists in image processing and interpretation. But what impact can it have at the point of image acquisition? In this symposium, clinical experts share how AI-enabled “smart workflows” is increasing efficiency and boosting clinical confidence for system operators across every major imaging modality – from MR and CT to X-ray and ultrasound – allowing them to keep their focus where it belongs: on the patient.
    Available on demand
    Sustainability
    At Philips we have set ambitious targets to mitigate climate change and leave a healthier planet for future generations. Our approach to the environmental and social dimensions is reflected in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3, 12 and 13:
    • SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.
    • SDG 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.
    • SDG 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.
    Circular economy

    In a circular economy, products, parts and materials are kept at their highest utility and value at all times, circulating between customers. These productive loops maintain value while minimising waste and the extraction of finite resource reserves.

    Our ambitious circular economy objectives for 2025:

     

    • Generate 25% of sales from circular products, services and solutions.
    • Close the loop by offering a trade-in on all professional medical equipment, and taking care of responsible repurposing.*
    • Embed circular practices at our sites** and send zero waste to landfill.
    * Either refurbished at Philips, or locally recycled in line with Philips policies.

    ** Including non-manufacturing sites, such as large offices, warehouses and R&D facilities.

