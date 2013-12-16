Non-actionable alarms strain hospital resources, contribute to alarm fatigue, and can affect the quality of your patient care. Desensitization may even become a matter of life and death.
Alarm fatigue has been identified as the top technology hazard for healthcare organizations¹ and is the subject of the Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals on Alarm System Management.
We are keenly aware of the problem. We help redefine your alarm system management program to deliver real-time actionable alarms and notifications necessary to speed response and early intervention.
With our comprehensive alarm management solutions and consulting services, your caregivers can get the right information at the right time for targeted care.
Alarm System Management Strategies to Achieve National Patient Safety Goal Compliance
The problem of alarm management has become so widespread that as of December 2013, The Joint Commission introduced it as a National Patient Safety Goal (NPSG). The Joint Commission now requires its accredited hospitals to improve their alarm systems, aiming to alleviate the constant barrage of bells and whistles that are often the hallmark of a hospital stay for patients and that contribute to alarm fatigue for healthcare workers. With alarms poised in first place on ECRI’s “Top 10 Health Technology Hazards” list for the fourth consecutive year, the issue of alarm management is one that is critical to patient safety for healthcare organizations.