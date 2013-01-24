Managing hospital acquired infections

It’s a insidious problem. According to the CDC, on any given day, one in twenty-five hospital patients have at least one hospital acquired infection¹.



Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are a significant concern. They can be localized or systemic, can involve any system of the body, and be associated with medical devices or blood product transfusions². Reducing hospital acquired infections across your enterprise can help improve patient population management in the ICU and extend your care resources.



Our critical care solutions provide the tools to help your care teams address hospital acquired infections.