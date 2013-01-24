Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Managing hospital acquired infections
hai masthead image2

Hospital acquired infection control and management in hospitals

Contact us
Infographic about hospital aquired infections

It’s a insidious problem. According to the CDC, on any given day, one in twenty-five hospital patients have at least one hospital acquired infection¹.

Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are a significant concern. They can be localized or systemic, can involve any system of the body, and be associated with medical devices or blood product transfusions². Reducing hospital acquired infections across your enterprise can help improve patient population management in the ICU and extend your care resources.


Our critical care solutions provide the tools to help your care teams address hospital acquired infections.

Request more information
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Streamline workflow to help in managing HAI

A patient is being wheeled in. Workflow adjustmenst can help in reducing the risk of HAI

Hospital acquired infections are more frequent when shared equipment is not properly cleaned. The latest thinking says, ‘don’t share it.’


Consider:

  • A modular transport monitor stays with the patient
  • Single-patient use ECG leads, blood pressure cuffs, and Sp02 sensors are designed to last an entire patient stay
  • Taking a diagnostic 12-lead utilizing the patient monitor helps avoid moving equipment patient to patient
  • Using supplies that connect with most manufacturers' devices means fewer supply changes
  • Single-use NIV masks stay with patient and the clean clip shell offers a quick, docking spot when not in use

Adjust care rapidly to preempt HAI

A patient on a respioratory face mask. Hospital acquired infections can be reduced by pre-emptive action

Advanced algorithms and real time point-of-care analyses combine with advanced monitoring and respiratory care solutions to help you minimize infection opportunities.

  • Clinical decision support tools help identify criteria for severe sepsis
  • Spot-check bedside monitoring provides critical measurements
  • Automated message communications assists in delivering early warning signs to clinicians
  • NIV solution can be used to avoid endotracheal intubation and reduce the potential for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP)

 

Work smarter with tools to support your infection control initiatives, respiratory weaning, and prompt recovery.

Address infection control in hospitals

The use of "single patient use" supplies in the OR can help reduce the risk of HAI

Flexible supplies to support your infection control initiatives

We offer flexible solutions for your infection controls that meet the needs both of your patients and your budget.
Decreasing the number of supplies shared between patients can help reduce HAI
Decrease the number of supplies shared between patients
ECG leads move with the patient from ambulance through stay
ECG leads move with the patient from ambulance through stay
Fewer supply changes mean fewer touches on the patient
Fewer supply changes mean fewer touches on the patient

Infection control solutions

Related topics

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Target care through prompt, actionable alerts with our alarm management solutions and consulting services.

 

Read more on Alaram System Management

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring

Spot patient deterioration quickly and send proper notification to Rapid Response Teams through automated early warning scores.

 

Read now

Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes

Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes

Maximize ICU resources with tele-icu solutions that improvepatient population management, reduce costs and enhance care.

 

Read more on Patient Population Management

Brochures/Overviews

White Papers

Education

1 Centers for Disease Control, Edwards JR, Bamberg W, et al. Multistate Point-Prevalence Survey of Health Care–Associated Infections.

2 Medscape, Hospital-Aquired Infections, http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/967022-overview#aw2aab6b2b2

3 Zahn, C. & Miller, M.R. (2003) Excess length of stay, charges, and mortality attributable to medical injuries during hospitalization. Journal of AmericanMedical Association, 290(14) 1868-1874 http://jama.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=197442

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand