Using design thinking to transform cancer care

Enhancing the quality and delivery of cancer care

The Broward Health Medical Center (BHMC) infusion center wanted to modernize their outdated, busy adult infusion center to transform the patient care experience, as well as staff workflow & efficiency to help them better compete in a highly competitive market for oncology care.

 

The Broward team envisioned a redesign with a twofold purpose:

 

  • Solve entrenched logistical issues
  • Differentiate BHMC from the competition

 

This goal was validated by Broward winning the healthcare design award 2014 and the healthcare Avatar award for continued experience improvements over a sustained period. Patient satisfaction scores increased to 100% after opening.*

Creating an exceptional patient experience leveraging design thinking
"This new design is absolutely going to impact positively on the patient’s experience. It is going to take it to world-class. It is going to impact our financial results.”

- Gena Conroy, Chief Marketing and Patient Experience Officer

Broward Health

Transforming cancer care at Broward Health

New processes for enhanced efficiency
Spatial redesign
Enhanced patient satisfaction

Our approach

 

Philips experts in experience solutions and clinical and business performance improvement were pivotal to unlocking opportunity areas for better care delivery and improved efficiency.

 

Philips and Broward worked together to understand their clinical, functional, and emotional needs. Based on these insights, visualized into an experience flow map, process and optimization recommendations were made and a complete spatial redesign took place.

The Broward Health Medical Center

Results*

 

Broward revamped all aspects of the patient experience and proactively designed for an anticipated increase in patient service needs. Key activities included:

 

  • Clinical and operational assessment and process redesign for enhanced efficiency
  • Complete spatial redesign based on data, flow, and experience inputs

 

Later Broward won the healthcare Avatar award for continued experience improvements over a sustained period*.

Transforming cancer care at Broward Health

New processes for enhanced efficiency
Spatial redesign
Enhanced patient satisfaction
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Broward Health

Meet our team

Giang Vu

Giang Vu

Principal, Strategic Design

Giang is skilled in leading and applying research-driven design, concept development, user experience innovation, schematic optimization, interior detailing, and strategic innovation for healthcare products, services, and environments.

