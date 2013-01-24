Our Healthcare Transformation consultants look beyond the bricks and mortar to envision an ideal patient and staff experience that is valuable for all stakeholders.





Market outlook



A thorough analysis of market needs and technology trends was executed and deep insights into the staff and patient experience were gathered, including also a review of social media networks.



Optimization plan

Projected patient volumes and bed demand models were used to calculate the campus requirements and overall architectural program.



Building on strengths

It was clear that the unified Healthcare Campus should develop a growth strategy that builds on its high satisfaction scores as well as its historical connection to the community to counter the loss of marketshare.