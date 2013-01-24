As one of the global leaders in healthcare consulting, we engaged Philips for our project…. Based on our experience with the Philips consulting team, we will certainly continue to draw upon their expertise."
Dmitry Danziger, CMO
Inrusinvest
Philips healthcare consultants first carried out a feasibility scan to analyze the potential market, propose a high level healthcare services model and assess the building’s suitability for a medical facility.
Impressed with the expertise shown by Philips, the collaboration developed into a full project. Activities included: