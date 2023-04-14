Search terms

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Discover how MRT-Praxis Potsdam improves MR productivity & drives imaging excellence

MRT-Praxis Potsdam improves MR productivity and drives imaging excellence

20 percent improvement in patient throughput
 

MRT-Praxis Potsdam was astonished at the great potential of the Philips SmartSpeed technology. It sets the stage for rapid, high quality MRI exams in the practice. SmartSpeed is a real game changer for this hospital. The decisive factor is to now achieve this speed and this high resolution. 

With SmartSpeed, we can achieve high image resolution and razor-sharp images in the shortest possible time. We hardly have any examinations that last longer than ten minutes.”

Dr. Tobias Schröter, MD, MR Radiologist

MRT-Praxis Potsdam

MRT-Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.

 

