Open a world of cloud-based
connected health care
The HealthSuite digital platform represents a new era in connected health and care for both patients and providers, as healthcare continues to move outside the hospital walls, and into our homes and everyday lives.
HealthSuite is an open, cloud-based platform that collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from a wide range of devices and sources.
Applications can be built with HealthSuite for health systems, care providers and individuals to access data on personal health, specific patient conditions and entire populations — so care can be more personalized and people more empowered in their own health, wellbeing and lifestyle.
Connecting solutions from the hospital to the home and everywhere in between, we can enable a value-based path to healthier living and wellbeing, throughout the health continuum.
Philips and enterprise cloud-computing leader, Salesforce, have strategically aligned to enable a new world of data sharing and device interoperability from the hospital room to the living room.
Leveraging the Salesforce1 platform, HealthSuite allows collection, integration and analysis of clinical and other data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging and monitoring data, as well as personal devices and technologies.
HealthSuite with Salesforce is designed to be an open ecosystem for third-party app developers, with the potential to transform both professional healthcare delivery and continuous personal health management.
