Bert van Meurs Chief Business Leader
Cardiac care teams need to have the right information and support available at their fingertips, across the entire patient journey – all the way from emergency care to diagnosis, treatment, and care in the home. We’re helping to make that happen. At every step of the way."

Bert van Meurs

Chief Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy, Philips

Philips Cardiology - today, tomorrow and the future

Professionals talking
Ruben Olivier - Cardiology Solutions Lead at Philips UKI, explores the potential short, mid and long-term digital, virtual, personalisation and intelligence-driven horizons for Cardiology innovation.

For more information visit our Cardiology Solutions webpage: 
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust

VIDEO CASE STUDY

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust & Philips Managed Service partnership


Delivering excellence in cardiac care
The Future of Cardiology

FURTHER READING

The Future of Cardiology


Read about how Philips is exploring the short-term horizons, barriers and solutions for innovation across cardiac care.
Discover what’s new

Patient with covid 19

FURTHER READING

COVID-19 and the heart


Smart diagnostic technologies are supporting the evaluation and understanding of acute and long-term implications of the virus on the heart.
Interventional cardiologist treating patient in Azurion Suite

BLOG

Cardiac care without boundaries

Every patient deserves the best possible care for their specific needs. And in complex cardiac conditions, that requires an orchestrated effort which transcends physical and clinical boundaries.

Cardiologists discussing patient treatment

FURTHER READING

Leading the way in efficient diagnosis with cardiac imaging and informatics


Efficiency in cardiac imaging plays a significant role in how fast the referring physicians can proceed with their treatment planning.
Improved workflows. Better outcomes

VIDEO

Improved workflows. Improved care.


Philips Azurion with IntraSight provides high diagnostic reliability that can support fast, intuitive workflow.
Hackensack University testimonial for Philips

VIDEO

Hackensack University Medical Center and Philips Azurion with FlexArm


Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its interventional suites with Philips Azurion with FlexArm imageguided therapy system.
Interventional cardiology procedure with Philips Azurion

VIDEO

Philips Azurion – our new generation system for interventional cardiology


Philips introduces the next generation Azurion image guided-therapy solution for interventional cardiology.

Upcoming events

July 28 - July 31

Heart Rhythm Society (HRS)

August 09 - August 13

HIMSS

August 27 - August 30

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

October 22 - October 26

TCT

November 2 - November 4        

Cardiology week

November 28 - December 01

RSNA
