Search terms

New

FloTracᵀᴹ Pressure cable - Philips

Patient Cable

989803219991

Find similar products

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips is the interface between the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor and the FloTrac module. It calculates the advanced hemodynamic values and provides them to the Philips bedside.

Contact & support
Features
Connection pressure cable
Connection

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Connection

Connection
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Click here for more information
Connection pressure cable
Connection

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Value calculation
Value calculation

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Value calculation

Value calculation
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Click here for more information
Value calculation
Value calculation

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.
  • Connection pressure cable
  • Value calculation
See all features
Connection pressure cable
Connection

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Connection

Connection
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Click here for more information
Connection pressure cable
Connection

Connection

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Value calculation
Value calculation

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Value calculation

Value calculation
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Click here for more information
Value calculation
Value calculation

Value calculation

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Cable length
  • 3.0 m (10 feet)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 623g (22.05 oz)
Usage
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867409, 989803220201, 989803220881
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Cable length
  • 3.0 m (10 feet)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Usage
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Cable length
  • 3.0 m (10 feet)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 623g (22.05 oz)
Usage
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867409, 989803220201, 989803220881
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.