Pathology Scanner SG300 Fully automated pathology scanner* FDP0911

It's getting answers quickly. Meet the fully automated pathology scanner* designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximise scanner utilisation and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With its high first time right, high throughput and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitise your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. *It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.