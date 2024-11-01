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LiteTouch is designed to provide greater wearing comfort and easier delivery of aerosol medication. It quickly and comfortably conforms to facial contours, providing a soft, secure fit for increased compliance and treatment effectiveness.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Less technique dependent
Less technique dependent
Less technique dependent
Clear structure for ease of application
Clear structure for ease of application
Clear structure for ease of application
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Soft-seal technology for the most comfortable seal
Less technique dependent
Less technique dependent
Less technique dependent
Clear structure for ease of application
Clear structure for ease of application
Clear structure for ease of application
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
Available in sizes small, medium and large to suit all patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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