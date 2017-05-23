The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Can be easily disassembled for hand cleaning with warm water and liquid detergent
Life span data
Replace after one year
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
140
ml
Length
14.2 cm (5.6")
Mouthpiece
Interfaces with 22 mm standard connectors
Material
Material
BPA
Not manufactured with BPA
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.