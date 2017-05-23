Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

PerforMax Multi-use Mask NIV Mask

PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE/SE, Large

NIV Mask

1049038

Find similar products

Key benefits: Pediatric to adult extra large size fits most patients. Perimeter facial contact supports comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view of the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce patient claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.3629kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1/each
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Full Face
Headgear
  • Four-point

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand