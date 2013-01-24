Home
Allura Xper X-ray system

Allura Xper FD10-10

X-ray system

722024CA

Enrich your understanding of complex cardiovascular procedures with Philips Allura Xper FD10/10 biplane X-ray system. Special features and protocols for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, or electrophysiology are provided.

Features
Dedicated procedure settings reduce x-ray dose.

Save time and reduce X-ray dose with the system’s dedicated settings for pediatric and electrophysiology examinations. They automatically apply key parameters at the touch of a button, and can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients significantly.
Reduced contrast media usage benefits pediatric patients

The biplane system delivers twice the information with a single contrast injection, a critical factor for pediatric patients. Besides reducing the need for additional exams, this helps improve visualisation of congenital heart disease.
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab

XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the interventional suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding

Philips Allura 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualisation of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and ensure high contrast resolution for all applications.
Philips Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It delivers outstanding image quality for coronary angiography studies in both the frontal and lateral plane.
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimising foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper, for X-ray personalised, lets each user customise system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This simplifies complex positioning movements during endovascular surgery

