Enrich your understanding of complex cardiovascular procedures with Philips Allura Xper FD10/10 biplane X-ray system. Special features and protocols for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, or electrophysiology are provided.
Dedicated procedure settings reduce x-ray dose.
Reduced contrast media usage benefits pediatric patients
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Philips Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
