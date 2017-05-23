Home
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

795090CC

Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

A uniquely simplified

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The gold standard for security

The gold standard for security

Philips recognises the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patients' data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorised access.
Easy clip for tangle

Easy clip for tangle-free cables

Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle-free.
PureWave transducer technology

PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients

The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is available on two Sparq transducers: the C5-1 and X7-2t.
Needle Visualisation

Needle Visualisation for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualisation enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle-free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Remote Reporting

Remote Reporting

Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians with remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point of care uniquely enhances the workflow.
Centreline and gridline

Centreline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures

To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centreline mark that corresponds to a centreline on the image.
Battery operation || Environmental fit

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Automation features || Ease of Use

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Abundant clinical applications

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TOE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Multiport adapter || Environmental fit

Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Side-by-side M-mode

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers side-by-side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging.
Easy procedure guidance

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualisation, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centreline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES || Clinical Excellence

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

