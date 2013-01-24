Pinnacle SmartEnterprise centralises your Pinnacle³ radiation therapy planning system and gives you exceptional flexibility. SmartEnterprise enhances accessibility, maintenance, and management of the system and makes remote access easy.
Designed for the demands of multiple, parallel, simultaneous workflows, each user has the same processing power to get their work done as efficiently as possible.
Distributed access
Pinnacle is accessed through the existing Windows or Macintosh PCs* of the clinic with a Virtual Client Connection (VCC). A VCC is a low bandwidth, small footprint, remote client that allows clinicians the flexibility to work from wherever they are needed. Adding another access point for a Pinnacle user is as easy as installing a VCC.
Reduced operational costs
A centralized server simplifies software installation and updates, and ongoing maintenance, virtually eliminating the need for individual maintenance of desktops. As new licenses are added to the Pinnacle system, because it’s a centralized server, those users gain access to that functionality immediately.
*Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Intel and Intel Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Microsoft and Windows are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Apple, Mac and Macintosh are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
1. 100 MB of available disk space is required.
