Pinnacle 16.2 with PlanIQ

Improved OIS & DICOM connectivity, and integration with Sun Nuclear PlanIQ

870217

The modernised Pinnacle³ 16 user interface features customisable view windows, mouse controls, tool tips, search & sort functions and other important new features.

Features
Improvements to the Pinnacle user experience

Building upon the new look and feel of Pinnacle 16, the Pinnacle 16.2 release features improvements to the user windows, tooltips, and scroll bars, maximizes image viewing space, and improves OIS connectivity to include couch position. "Copy to Phantom" preserves MU's from the original plan & automatically creates dose grid in the correct place. Auto-Planning adds: "Avoid Interior" and "Create Ring ROI" options.
Pinnacle Evolution integration with Sun Nuclear PlanIQ™

PlanIQ allows clinicians to develop evidence for their economic and clinical initiatives, with continuous benchmarking and quality improvement tools. It saves time by auto-populating Pinnacle Evolution with feasible, patient specific Organs at Risk goals. Clinicians can create reports, templates and documentation that easily export to Mosaiq or Aria.
DICOM radiotherapy plan import

Pinnacle 16.2 adds the capability to import a prior Pinnacle DICOM RT Plan, as provided by a distribution and integration partnership with LifeLine Software's RadCalc product. Additional improvements include fixes for more than 30 OIS and DICOM connectivity issues.
Deformable Image Registration (DIR)

Pinnacle 16.0 introduced Deformable Image Registration (DIR) to the Dynamic Planning module. A method for mapping between corresponding points in multiple images, DIR is an advanced technique to take critical information into account for improved accuracy in planning, evaluation and delivery of treatment plans.
Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT)

Pinnacle 16 integrates proton-photon planning into the trusted Proton Planning environment. Pinnacle IMPT planning delivers radiation dose with pencil beam scanning to simplify proton therapy planning by integrating spot scanning within the conventional external beam treatment planning process.
Create composite plan from multiple individual trials

Dose from previous plans and/or separate trials can easily be combined into a single composite plan allowing the clinician to accurately assess the total treatment plan. With this composite dose analysis, the clinician can easily adjust fractionation schedules to suit the individual needs of that patient.
Mouse controls and Tooltips

Mouse controls utilize the scroll wheel to provide quick and convenient display of panel contents. Tooltips provide roll-over popup information on icon functionality.
Improved search and sort functions

Patients can now be located by simply typing their last name. Patients and images can be easily sorted by clicking on column headings in the selection window.
Scorecards simplify and standardize the plan approval process

First released in Pinnacle 9.10, Scorecards evaluate your plan by comparing the results against set clinical goals, and adjust the plan for desired outcomes. The intuitive traffic-light display provides at-a-glance information on plan quality, facilitating consistency of treatments throughout your department. Pinnacle Evolution adds accelerated IMRT & VMAT planning.
Extended support and functionality

Introduced in Pinnacle 9.8, a “High-Dose” tab in Pinnacle physics allows the setting of dose (MU) limits to correspond with TrueBeam systems, and new warnings are added when High-Dose is enabled. Correct DICOM tags are automatically generated in RT-Plan export.
  • PlanIQ is a trademark of Sun Nuclear Corporation. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand