The modernised Pinnacle³ 16 user interface features customisable view windows, mouse controls, tool tips, search & sort functions and other important new features.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Improvements to the Pinnacle user experience
Pinnacle Evolution integration with Sun Nuclear PlanIQ™
DICOM radiotherapy plan import
Deformable Image Registration (DIR)
Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT)
Create composite plan from multiple individual trials
Mouse controls and Tooltips
Improved search and sort functions
Scorecards simplify and standardize the plan approval process
Extended support and functionality
