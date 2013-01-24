DreamWisp Minimal Contact Nasal Mask

DreamWisp has been designed to help patients sleep comfortably with every turn by marrying the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-nose auto seal cushion.
Patients can sleep in any position they desire—on their stomach, side, or back - without having the hose in front of their face.
Minimal headgear design
DreamWisp delivers airflow within the frame, provides an open line of sight and a uses smaller footprint than traditional nasal masks.
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Magnetic clips enable quick assembly and release of the headgear which can be especially useful for patients who have dexterity issues.
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Proven Wisp cushion technology provides minimal contact with the face while creating an optimal seal for patients as they sleep.
