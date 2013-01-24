By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.
Frontline Tip
Familiar frontline tip
Verrata Plus has an industry standard flat-tip construction for easy shaping and shape retention, and a comparable tip load with workhorse coronary guide wires.
Easily Disconnect & Reconnect
Quickly disconnect, reliably reconnect
The ability to disconnect easily and reliably reconnect is one of the most impressive features of the Verrata Plus pressure guide wire. Also, the pressure guide wire allows free wire rotation when connected.*
