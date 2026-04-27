Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 173, 174, 120, 126, 128, 129, 250. SpaceLabs IM77.
Product Category
Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2705A, M2703A, M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1357A, M1364-60001, M2738A, M1365A, M2727A, M2735A, M2720A
Product Type
Direct ECG
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 25 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
989803137631; 989803137641