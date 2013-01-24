The Pads Sentry is designed for use in the Philips FR3 carry cases, and provides support for the fast response features available on the Philips SMART Pads III. Once the pouch has been removed from SMART Pads III, they can be inserted into the Pads Sentry making them ready for fast deployment. The Pads Sentry also enables SMART Pads III to be tested when FR3 does its routine self-tests.