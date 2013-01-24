Home
Replacement Training Pads III AED Training Materials

Replacement Training Pads III

AED Training Materials

989803150181

Training Pads III are a combination of two parts, each available separately: Replacement Training Pads III (989803150181), typically provides 100 uses. They require the Interconnect Cable for Replacement Training Pads III (989803150201), and are designed to outlast several Replacement Training Pads III.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .060 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

