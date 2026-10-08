Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Recommended patient weight
Greater than 40 kg (>88 lb)
Replaces Product
989803128641 (M1196T)
Cable Length
0.90 m (2.95 ft')
Use with non Philips products
No
Use with Philips Equipment
863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Use with Philips Supplies
M1943A, M1943AL
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
0.24 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use