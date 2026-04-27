Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO2 waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anaesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO2 sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information. This product is the replacement for Legacy M2513A/989803142681