OmniWire Pressure guide wire. IGTDOMNIWIRE

OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases. ¹,²,³ • New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. • Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. • Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.