Laser System Philips Laser System for coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead management IGTDPHLLSRSYSTM

The Philips Laser System, built on over 20 years of proven technology, safely and reliably photoablates a wide variety of lesion morphologies. The catheters compatible with the Philips Laser System are indicated in more vessel types than any other atherectomy device, and the Philips Laser System is the only laser system available for lead management procedures.