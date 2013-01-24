Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Barrel Style Test Load Accessories

Barrel Style Test Load

Accessories

M1781A

Find similar products

Barrel style 50-ohm test load used to test hands-free cables with barrel connector.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand