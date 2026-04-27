Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment

M3015A, 862478, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, M8105A, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863266, M8105AS, M3015B

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment

Yes with any Microstream monitor

Product Category

Gas

Product Type

Capnography

Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use

Single-Patient Use

CE Certified

Yes

Package Weight

2.250 kg

Packaging Unit

1 case = 25 sets

Not manufactured with natural rubber latex

Yes

Minimum Shelf Life

None

Sterile OR Non-Sterile

Non-Sterile

Use with Other Supplies