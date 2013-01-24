Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Secure-Pull Seal Accessories

Secure-Pull Seal

Accessories

M3859A

Find similar products

Secure plastic pull seal for attaching defibrillator case to wall mount or cabinet. Seal intended to deter theft and indicates tampering, yet is easy to “break away” for use during an emergency. Recommended for all customers purchasing wall mount brackets.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .025 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = set of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand