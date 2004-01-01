Search terms

The training toolkit includes instructional aids, such as a DVD and CD with a PowerPoint presentation, for teaching groups of people to operate the HeartStart HS1 Defibrillator.

Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .060 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 each DVD and CD
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
