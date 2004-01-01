HeartStart HS1

The Philips HeartStart HS1 is designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment. Philips HeartStart HS1 defibrillator acts as your personal coach to guide you through the process of treating a victim of suspected sudden cardiac arrest. TheHeartStart HS1 AED provides real-time guidance through simple, step-by-step voice commands and CPR coaching.¹

