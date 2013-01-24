Adult Training Pads Cartridge AED Training Materials

Adult Training Pads Cartridges are available for training and demonstration purposes. These special non-clinical pads, when installed in the HeartStart HS1 Defibrillator, suspend the defibrillator's ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run any of eight emergency scenarios. The defibrillator's voice instructions include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) coaching. A training pads cartridge can also be used on a manikin, with the aid of an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A) or an External Manikin Adapter (M5089A) or an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A)
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|