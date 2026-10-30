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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand available for Avalon FM20 and FM30 monitors.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand
(898.50 KB)
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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Rollstand
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Rollstand
M2740A R01 Rollstand Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Rollstand; FM20/30 Adapter for Rollstand; basket for Rollstand.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand
PDF
|
898.50 KB
Philips - Avalon FM20 and FM30 Rollstand Mounting solution - Philips