Open-design 8-element coil high resolution pediatric brain and spine imaging. Specifically designed for neonates, but will accommodate pediatric patients up to 10kg. Open, cradle shaped design enables the operator to position and prepare the patient outside the examination room. Examinations of brain and spine can be performed without having to move the patient.
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