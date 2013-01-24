Search terms
QLAB 10 is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)
Region of Interest (ROI)
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQA)
Fast and accurate ejection fraction calculations
Less guesswork in diagnosing ischemia
Managing heart failure patients
CMQ Stress
Proven quantification
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
