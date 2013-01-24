Home
Critical care
ESICM 2019
At Philips, we help you seamlessly connect data, technology and, most importantly, people – to solve the most complex challenges in critical care.  We do this with solutions designed to break boundaries and empower you to address alarm fatigue, minimize clinical variation and delirium, and to manage patients as they transition in care.

Join us at ESICM 2019 in booth 202 to learn how you can deliver better healthcare. Without boundaries. And visit our scientific lunch symposium on Monday September 30th from 12:30 – 14:00 in the Stockholm Room. Pre-register here.

  • Light therapy for prevention of ICU Delirium
    Alawi Lütz, Berlin, Germany
  • Alarm reduction and other strategies to create a healing environment in the ICU
    Hendrik Bracht, Ulm, Germany
  • Throughput in the ICU with better rounding
    Jan Bakker, Rotterdam, Netherlands

 

Philips booth 202 will also feature: 

  • ICU of the future concept
  • Regularly scheduled Philips Live! Forum talks with leading experts
  • Innovation Room for more in-depth product discussions and demos. Request your own meeting or demo here.

Scientific Lunch Symposium sponsored by Philips


Better Healthcare without boundaries – managing delirium, alarms and patient flow

 

Chair: Hendrik Bracht, Ulm, Germany

Monday September 30th 12:30 – 14:00, Stockholm Room

For a closer look at Philips Critical Care solutions, join us in booth 202 throughout the congress for demonstrations on our family of bedside and transport monitors, central station, mobile applications, ultrasound and ventilation solutions designed to improve patient care, drive clinical performance and lower cost across the health continuum.

