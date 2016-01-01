Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

hospital masthead retouched

Hospital telehealth

Transforming care delivery  where it matters most

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Why Philips for hospital telehealth solutions 

Powered by industry-leading clinical algorithms, patented processes, a dedicated care team and clinical expertise, Philips inpatient telehealth programs ensure you have the technology, tools and support you need to improve the quality of care in every unit of the hospital, while driving down your overall costs.

 

Our programs for intensive care, medical/surgical, skilled nursing and specialist consultation in the emergency department enable clinically-driven, best-in-class, connected care that helps improve outcomes¹, lowers costs² and delivers results that matter to the health system, clinician and patient.

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth services, please click below.  

Contact us
telehealth video thumnail
Philips telehealth programs at use in the hospital and there impact on clinical outcomes, financial value, and access to care.

Programs

icu

Intensive care

eICU program

Reduce mortality¹, length-of-stay¹ and costs² for patients in the ICU.

eicu

Medical/Surgical

eAcute program

Expand telehealth-enabled care models to the medical and surgical units.

esepsis

eICU Analytics & Research  

eICU Research Institute

 

Big data that’s changing the face of critical care.

econsultant

Emergency department

eConsultant program

 

Bring remote clinical specialists, including telestroke and telepsych, promptly to the point of care.

econsultant snf

Skilled nursing facilities

eConsultant – SNF program

 

Equip SNF teams with remote access to clinical expertise.

Enabling technologies

Technology-powered connected care

 

As a patient moves through the different units of a hospital, eCareManager keeps their information in a centralized database. It provides that their care teams—bedside and telehealth—always have access to the same, up-to-date information, so they can collaborate efficiently and effectively, every step of the way.

ecarecoordinator

eCareManager

More

Analytics which drive evidence-based best practice

Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.

 

Learn more

et hospital cat results mini

Related offerings

  • Government Solutions

     

    Addressing the cost and access to care through telehealth.

     

     

     

     

     

    More

    Consulting

     

    Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

     

     

    More

    Patient monitoring

     

    Philips’ patient monitoring portfolio provides actionable, care-specific information when and where it’s needed.

     

     

     

    More

  • Clinical informatics

     

    We support users across the healthcare system by streamlining management and analysis of clinical patient data generated by diagnostic imaging systems, cardiac testing equipment and patient monitors.

    More

    Events

    ESC Congress 2015

    blue line
    01 January 2016
    London - United Kingdom

    Telehealth news

    Population health

    Enabling and implementing value-based care for defined patient populations

     

    Read more

    Triple Aim

    Realizing the Triple Aim through telehealth-enabled care delivery.

     

    Read more

    ICU

    Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes.

     

    Read more

    Connecting Care

    Leveraging patient-centric technology solutions to coordinate care.

     

    Read more

    Healthcare IT management

    Clinical informatics solutions designed to simplify workflow, reduce errors and improve outcomes.

     

    Read more

    Resources

    Hospital to Home

    (879 KB)

    Telemedicine and Population Health (HealthLeaders Media Live)

    (883 KB)
    1. Lilly, CM, et al, A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care, CHEST, December 2013
    2. Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand