Philips is dedicated to improving lives through meaningful innovation. Our breast imaging solutions offer superb image quality and robust diagnostic tools, so you can offer your patients a definitive diagnosis.

Breast imaging systems

EPIQ 7


Our premium ultrasound system, EPIQ 7 offers breast imaging clinicians excellent image quality and sophisticated diagnostic tools such as sensitive strain elastography, to provide the clinical information you need for a confident diagnosis.

View product

 
EPIQ 5


EPIQ 5 provides clinicians with powerful diagnosis tools, such as elastography, and excellent image quality, to make clinical decisions with confidence.

View product

 
Affiniti 70


The Affiniti 70 delivers the right balance of high quality imaging and proven clinical applications in an ergonomically designed system.

View product

 
Affiniti 50


The Affiniti 50 offers high quality imaging, proven diagnostic tools, small footprint and elegant design lets you work confidently and efficiently.

View product

 
Affiniti 50


The Affiniti 50 offers high quality imaging, proven diagnostic tools, small footprint and elegant design lets you work confidently and efficiently.

View product

 
CX5O


The Philips CX5O combines premium technologies with a compact portable design. Featuring critical study capabilities, the CX50 offers the diagnostic detail you need, where you need it.

View product

 
QLAB


Philips QLAB provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data.

View product

 

Every year, approximately 1.4 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The cure lies in innovation.

Ground-breaking research and technological development can change the world when it comes to early diagnoses, treatment and prevention*.

Learn more about our breast imaging solutions
As a leader in diagnostic solutions for breast care, Philips offers advanced imaging for mammography, ultrasound, MR, and PET/CT, supported by leading-edge information management.

When mammography Indicates a need for further testing, our portfolio of breast ultrasound imaging solutions is up to the task. Phillips understands that breast cancer presents differently in different women. New studies and guidelines suggest a multimodality approach for comprehensive screening, diagnosis and management.

Using the breast care cycle as our lens, our solutions solve challenges that patients and clinicians tell us they encounter every day. By looking at each stage of care and the transitions between them. Philips gains a deeper understanding of the progression of women's conditions and opens up real opportunities to improve care, reduce costs and, at our collective best, save lives.

White Papers


Read the nSIGHT Imaging white paper

Exploring the value of EPIQ premium ultrasound 

Related Links


What's #1 on your to-do list?

Why digital mammography?

