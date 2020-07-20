Partnering with healthcare providers to transform Oncology diagnostics services, through facilitating access to a range of innovative solutions:
Partnering to enable better clinical decisions through integrated multi-disciplinary team (MDT) Tumour assessment:
Partnering with healthcare providers to revolutionise Oncology services through assessing equipment needs, improving patient and staff satisfaction, designing and delivering state-of-the-art facilities.
Philips in-house facility planning and design department work in partnership to provide:
Partnering to achieve flexible financial engineering investment plans which provide cost predictability and certainty.
Philips integrated approach delivers lower total cost of ownership and predictable payment structures which empower customers to enhance patient experiences and lower cost of care.
Financial engineering solutions include:
Philips understands the unique opportunity we have to bring more to our community, and I’m confident that their wealth of experience and international expertise will help us collaboratively make changes that are focussed on helping our patients and team members”
Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager
Wye Valley NHS Trust
With a global history of successful strategic partnerships, an extensive Oncology solution portfolio and network, partnering with Philips enables cancer care services to drive positive outcomes across the Oncology patient pathway and health continuum.
Our solutions empower our customers to drive improved clinical, operational and financial outcomes.
Partnering on transformation of Oncology services, we deliver:
