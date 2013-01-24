Home
Cybersecurity is a complex operational challenge

Connected medical devices and other mobile health technologies are a true double-edged sword: They have the potential to play a transformational role in healthcare, but may also expose healthcare organisations and patients to security risks.

 

In today’s increasingly connected healthcare landscape, hundreds of thousands of medical devices such as patient monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, and imaging modalities – many of which are life-sustaining or life-supporting – currently reside on hospital networks across the world. Even more medical devices are accessible via wireless technologies, such as insulin pumps and pacemakers.
Operational challenge
Effective medical device cybersecurity offers end to end security that complies with and builds upon global regulations to make medical devices and services robust against cyber attacks.
Facts and figures

2,000%  year-over-year surge of attack


Threat actors continue to shift their sights to attack vectors including IoT, Operational technology (OT) and connected industrial and medical systems.

8.5 billion records breached in 2019


Attackers had access to more stolen credentials. Securing credentials and access controls is more important than ever.
Vulnerabilities

150,000 vulnerabilities disclosed to date


Patching vulnerabilities is still a problem for many organizations and cybercriminals know that.
Source: IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2020

Operational Intelligence for medical device cybersecurity

Philips medical grade cybersecurity solutions encompass the provision of on-site Biomedical engineers. The combination of Philips security processes and on-site support ensure cybersecurity is in place. This reflects our Operational Intelligence approach to integrate people, processes and technology.

“ Data is the new currency, and hacking is a business model. The financial gains of hacking will soon surpass those of the worldwide drugs trade.”

Stef Hoffman

Chief Information Security Officer, Philips
Medical device cybersecurity

Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the success of medical device cybersecurity initiatives and how your healthcare system can benefit.
Enterprise-wide

Enterprise-wide  cybersecurity 


In this short feature, we explore the must-knows and must-deploys for managing healthcare cybersecurity as a COO or C-suite leader, pose the key questions all COOs need to be asking themselves and outline top tips for preventing a healthcare data breaches and cybersecurity threats.
Read the article (283.0KB)
Critical data, end to end security


Within the complex, transforming healthcare system, there is a highly specific area of cybersecurity that goes beyond the arena of IT and demands specific health systems expertise. Read about this rapidly evolving, highly regulated and vital niche and why it’s key to operational effectiveness.
Read the article (249.0KB)
Healthcare and medical device cybersecurity


Discover why effective medical device cybersecurity requires collaboration between stakeholders, such as hospitals, manufacturers, regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the research community. They are essential to successful end-to-end protection of hospitals and their patients.
Read the article (315.0KB)
Your medical device cybersecurity strategy


Read how to safeguard medical devices and take steps towards creating an enterprise-wide resilience strategy.
Read the article (256.0KB)

Co-creating in-depth defence across all domains

 

Overview of the Philips cybersecurity suite of services

*The following Cybersecurity services will only be available for delivery in North America in 2021 for selected Philips modalities.
Protection services

Philips Cybersecurity protection and upgrading services


Philips Protection services help customers keep their systems secure through coordinated vulnerability disclosures, medically validated patching, network segmentation.
Learn more
Respond services

Philips Cybersecurity detection and recovery services


Philips detection, respond and recover services help customers to identify their medical assets, and monitor the security posture of their medical systems 24x7 and, where needed, trigger response & recovery workflows, as well as helping with recovery from cybersecurity events.
Learn more
