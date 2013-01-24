Through the advent of AI and data-driven technologies, the shift has begun from reactive to proactive maintenance, and, in time, to predictive maintenance. Through remote monitoring, engineers can proactively assess equipment and respond before it degrades. Predictive analytics will increasingly enable engineers to know when a system has a fault. They will be able to inform the customer and order necessary parts for repair in advance.



At Philips, we believe the future of maintenance is about predictability, proactivity and keeping unplanned downtime to zero. Burcu Sen, Sr. Product Manager, Philips Services, Service Portfolio Management ventures: “At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology.