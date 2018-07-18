Worldwide, we can no longer afford the way we deliver healthcare now. It is much too expensive. We as societies will not be able to accommodate it anymore if we just continue to grow like we do. What it takes is to break through these silos – to break through the walls between departments and to organise disciplines around the patient.
Mark A. van Buchem, MD, PhD
Head of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands
I'm employed as a middle management deputy lead radiographer, and I feel that I don't get time to share with the juniors that often. I feel that having more staff would give us that little bit of extra time to show and share our knowledge a bit more, rather than getting through the day, one scan at a time, and doing the best we can with what we’ve got."
Stacey
Radiographer, UK
SmartWorkflows for image acquisition
MR SmartWorkflow allows staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients.
Transform your care with a Strategic Partnership
Philips’ Strategic Partnerships and Solutions provide platforms for healthcare organisations to deliver effective and efficient care for their communities, through driving clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial transformation.
Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care
Radiology departments are embracing new and innovative ways of working to help improve operational efficiency, patient and staff experience and, ultimately, outcomes.
How virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population lack access to basic medical imaging technology8, causing preventable and sometimes fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment. What if we could bridge those gaps in care – virtually?
Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of radiographers and imaging directors
What is the current state of staff experience among radiographers and administrators? We surveyed 250+ radiology staff working in the US, France, Germany and the UK to find out.
Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.
1. Based on in-house testing. SmartWorkflow solutions in MR | Philips Healthcare
2. Since implementing and leveraging PerformanceBridge Practice to discover and address the issue, Boston Medical Center has been able to achieve a 14% reduction in CT turnaround time from order to exam start in its ED. For a department that performs 30-40 CT scans a day, that’s a significant workflow improvement.
3. Folio, L. et al. Initial Experience with Multi-Media and Quantitative Tumor Reporting Appears to Improve Oncologist Efficiency in Assessing Tumor Burden. RSNA 2015.
4. Based on a project conducted at Banner Health, AZ, U.S. Using PerformanceBridge Practice software analytics, we identified an opportunity to drive added MRI volume and revenue in a few ways, one of which was improving MR efficiency by 10-20% to hit a total of 80% efficiency.
5. Laing Buisson ‘Diagnostics market report’ p.199 ‘Table 7.3: PET CT Scans per 1,000 population, 2012-2018 (ranked by 2017)’
6. Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.
7. www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-for-web.pdf
8. Morris MA, Saboury B. (2019) Access to Imaging Technology in Global Health. In: Mollura D., Culp M., Lungren M. (eds) Radiology in Global Health. Springer, Cham. doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-98485-8_3