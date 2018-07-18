Home
Integrating radiology workflows accelerates your path to precision diagnosis

    Turn the most defining moments in healthcare into a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes for your patients.

    The challenges facing imaging today call for a new approach


    Arguably the biggest challenge to optimising radiology workflow is that it’s actually a complex web of separate workflows. Whether it’s getting a patient to show up on time for an imaging exam, acquiring the actual images, or getting the right clinical information in the hands of the referring physician, every step of the imaging process can have delays, variability and gaps in communication. All of that causes waste and can have a negative downstream impact on patient care.
    An integrated approach benefits everyone in the imaging environment

    Streamline workflow for staff
    Smart systems and smart workflows for image acquisition promote efficiency and confidence
    Support radiologists
    Integrated, AI-driven platforms for workflow orchestration, data access, advanced analysis, reporting and clinical collaboration
    Enable administrators
    Tools and data insights that administrators and department heads need for continuous performance improvement

    What can happen when you address radiology workflow challenges?

    Improving and streamlining workflows is perhaps the most potent area for improvement in radiology today. Imagine how your radiology service would improve if you could see the following gains:
    Decrease MR patient set-up to less than a minute in routine exams1
    Use telepresence solutions to connect radiographers and clinical experts
    Reduce CT turnaround time in the emergency department from order to exam start by 14%2
    Organise, review, analyse and report your imaging studies using just one viewer
    Improve report reading time for assessing tumor burden in cancer care by 60%3
    Improve MR service efficiency by 10-20% to enable greater volume and access to care4
    In the coming months, we’ll share details about how addressing workflow issues has yielded impressive results for these and other imaging leaders.

    Why is it so important to take a systems approach to imaging?

    The fact that health data is often distributed and sequestered across multiple applications and departments makes it hard to compile a comprehensive view of patients. By taking a systems view of imaging and treatment, you see the opportunities to connect and optimise workflows across the imaging enterprise – from patient management to image acquisition to image interpretation and through results communication and follow-up. This helps to improve outcomes for patients, the work experience for radiologists, radiographers and administrators, and the operational and clinical efficiency of the whole department and beyond.
    Industry insight
    Worldwide, we can no longer afford the way we deliver healthcare now. It is much too expensive. We as societies will not be able to accommodate it anymore if we just continue to grow like we do. What it takes is to break through these silos – to break through the walls between departments and to organise disciplines around the patient.

    Mark A. van Buchem, MD, PhD

    Head of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands

    Staff perspective
    I'm employed as a middle management deputy lead radiographer, and I feel that I don't get time to share with the juniors that often. I feel that having more staff would give us that little bit of extra time to show and share our knowledge a bit more, rather than getting through the day, one scan at a time, and doing the best we can with what we’ve got."

    Stacey

    Radiographer, UK

    Do these challenges sound familiar?

    Operational inefficiencies weigh heavily on physicians and staff, who want the very best for patients but often find themselves scrambling for information and wasting precious time. That’s why you need solutions that optimise your radiology workflow from end to end.
    Exams have increased
    More radiologists are burned out
    More work could be automated
    Radiology departments unable to meet reporting requirements

    12%

    Demand for high value modalities is growing at 7–12%5

    46%

    46% of radiographers report moderate or severe levels of stress6

    23%

    Radiographers claim that 23% of their work is inefficient and could be automated6

    97%

    97% of radiology departments are unable to meet reporting requirements7

    Radiology workflow challenges

    Some of the biggest challenges for radiology leaders stem from managing complex, disconnected workflows that can negatively impact patient care, staff experience, outcomes and cost. Imagine what addressing them could mean for your organisation.
    Consider these defining moments in diagnostic imaging
    Smart workflows for image acquisition

    What if your radiology systems were so intuitive and intelligent that your imaging teams got the image right the first time, every time?


    Philips smart workflows for image acquisition in radiology help radiographers streamline workflow so they can keep focus on the patient. See how.
    Philips Radiology Workflow Suite

    The Radiology Workflow Suite brings together powerful workflow solutions that improve experiences and outcomes across the imaging enterprise. We’re here to help, with smart systems and informatics solutions that use AI and automation to empower providers, patients and administrators. These solutions adapt to the context, integrate into the daily environment, turn data into actionable insights and orchestrate the delivery of the right care in the right sequence at the right time.

    SmartWorkflows for image acquisition

     

    MR SmartWorkflow allows staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients.
    Tele-acquisition and remote collaboration
    Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for MR and CT connects experts at a command center with technologists at scan locations with this multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualised imaging solution. Collaboration Live for ultrasound lets sonographers securely talk, text, screen-share and video-stream directly from the ultrasound system to clinical colleagues, wherever they are.
    Radiology informatics
    The Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform with IntelliSpace Portal lets radiologists organise, review, analyse and report imaging studies using just one viewer. PerformanceBridge enterprise operational informatics provides tools and analytics for data-driven performance improvement.

    Transform your care with a Strategic Partnership

    Philips’ Strategic Partnerships and Solutions provide platforms for healthcare organisations to deliver effective and efficient care for their communities, through driving clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial transformation.
    Let us know how we can help. Start the conversation.

    Additional resources

    Leadership perspectives


    Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care


    Radiology departments are embracing new and innovative ways of working to help improve operational efficiency, patient and staff experience and, ultimately, outcomes.
    Eye in the sky


    How virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world


    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population lack access to basic medical imaging technology8, causing preventable and sometimes fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment. What if we could bridge those gaps in care – virtually?
    Research perspectives


    Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of radiographers and imaging directors


    What is the current state of staff experience among radiographers and administrators? We surveyed 250+ radiology staff working in the US, France, Germany and the UK to find out.
    Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

     

    1. Based on in-house testing. SmartWorkflow solutions in MR | Philips Healthcare

    2. Since implementing and leveraging PerformanceBridge Practice to discover and address the issue, Boston Medical Center has been able to achieve a 14% reduction in CT turnaround time from order to exam start in its ED. For a department that performs 30-40 CT scans a day, that’s a significant workflow improvement.

    3. Folio, L. et al. Initial Experience with Multi-Media and Quantitative Tumor Reporting Appears to Improve Oncologist Efficiency in Assessing Tumor Burden. RSNA 2015.

    4. Based on a project conducted at Banner Health, AZ, U.S. Using PerformanceBridge Practice software analytics, we identified an opportunity to drive added MRI volume and revenue in a few ways, one of which was improving MR efficiency by 10-20% to hit a total of 80% efficiency.

    5. Laing Buisson ‘Diagnostics market report’ p.199 ‘Table 7.3: PET CT Scans per 1,000 population, 2012-2018 (ranked by 2017)’

    6. Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.

    7. www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-for-web.pdf

    8. Morris MA, Saboury B. (2019) Access to Imaging Technology in Global Health. In: Mollura D., Culp M., Lungren M. (eds) Radiology in Global Health. Springer, Cham. doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-98485-8_3

