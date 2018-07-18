Challenge
Currently, radiologists still face the challenge of manually importing measurements and relevant findings into the radiology report, which can cause errors and fail to adequately convey the value of their analysis and clinical insights.
Results
A single user interface for reading images and reporting includes speech recognition, editing, and the ability to embed key images for side-by-side comparison. Easily view bookmarked findings as part of the entire imaging study.
Increasing automation and quantification greatly increases the quality of the report.”
Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD
Cardiovascular Radiologist and Chair of the CT & MR Department, Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario, Madrid, Spain
*Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.
1 www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-forweb.pdf.
2 Folio L, et al. Multimedia-enhanced radiology reports: concept, components, and challenges. RadioGraphics. 2018;38(2): DOI: 10.1148/rg.2017170047
3 Folio L, et al. Initial experience with multi-media and quantitative tumor reporting appears to improve oncologist efficiency in assessing tumor burden. Research findings presented at the RSNA 101th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting. Chicago, IL. 2015. archive.rsna.org/2015/15005140.html.
Philips smart workflows for image acquisition in radiology help radiology technologists streamline workflow so they can keep focus on the patient. See how.Click here to learn more
What if the right radiologist were automatically chosen to read the right case at the right time?Click here to learn more
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.