Qualified imaging staff are already in short supply – and the forecast for meeting the increasing demand is not optimistic. The demand for complex medical imaging is growing faster than the clinical radiology workforce – the shortfall in which is expected to reach 44% by 2025.1
You’re living this every day. Increasing demands of care systems put added pressure on already-stretched imaging teams. And the increasing complexity of technology and cases makes challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardisation more apparent than ever.
What if you could provide the support your team needs – on demand – exactly when they need it? What if you could offer greater access to care by extending your team rather than expanding it? And what if you could take advantage of more experienced or specialist imaging colleagues in closed environments such as COVID wards, without summoning them to the bedside?
Challenge
Complex protocols and advanced imaging cases call for experienced radiographer support. But senior, more experienced or specialist imaging colleagues are not always on site – or on duty – when needed. Physical distance not only prevents imaging teams from collaborating, but too often also keeps patients from accessing the care they need. With staff shortages an ongoing challenge, imaging teams need ways to make their skills go further.
Solutions
Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for advanced CT and MR imaging
Results
Beyond the benefits for imaging teams, their patients – whether in rural areas, in quarantine conditions, or with limited mobility – can benefit from greater access to expert care, with physical distance no longer a factor.
As the NHS looks to transform its imaging and diagnostic services2, having a central command center could allow imaging providers to offer complex procedures at more locations, closer to where patients live, and at more flexible hours – meaning less hassle and greater convenience for patients.
This Radiology Operations Command Center is a revolutionary capacity....
I love the fact that every time I see a connection, I know that I'm improving quality and consistency and the fundamental principle of ‘let's get the exam right the first time’.... This is really probably one of the most quality-focused, impactful tools that we've had.”
Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum
Chief Technology Officer & Director of Advanced Imaging & VP, RadNet Inc., U.S.
