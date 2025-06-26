Give your patients the confidence and convenience of powering their PAP therapy device with the Philips Respironics battery kit. It’s designed to provide an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Uninterruptible power supply
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Uninterruptible power supply
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Convenient for travel
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Confidence for extended trips
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Uninterruptible power supply
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Uninterruptible power supply
Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Convenient for travel
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Easy portability
It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Confidence for extended trips
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
Confidence for extended trips
It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
¹PAP battery use – Run time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10cm H2O, no heated humidification, or heated tubing.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.